Road worker dies in accident

A road worker died Monday afternoon near Jackson when she was run over by a street sweeper.

Shirley Samuelson, 62, was working on Wyoming Highway 22 in Teton County when the accident occurred, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

She parked a street sweeper uphill in a pullout and exited to speak with a co-worker who was 50 feet to the rear. While they were talking, the sweeper began to roll backward down the hill, the highway patrol reported.

Samuelson's co-worker saw the approaching sweeper and jumped out of the way. Samuelson could not react in time, and the sweeper ran over her and continued across a highway where it struck a cliff and came to rest.

The accident temporarily closed one lane of the highway over Teton Pass, the Jackson Hole News and Guide reported.

