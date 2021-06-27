Rock Band Camp wows crowd after just a week of practice together

“A lot of the time I kind of just practice on this wooden stool that I have in my room with my records and stuff,” Simon said. “It’s not as good as an actual set, but you know, it gets the job done because I practiced on that stool for a lot of the songs that are happening in here.

“When it comes to Rock Band Camp, you can’t really improv your way through the song. I kind of have to listen to the song and think musically about what is happening.”

And so he did Friday night. For the second song of the set, “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus, Simon took the stool at the drum set on a riser in the center of the stage and crashed the snare, bass, toms and high-hat as if they were that stool in his bedroom.

The stage presence, which Oakley had said earlier in the week was the thing that had to be coaxed out of the teens, was on full display. Some things can be taught, like how to finger a particular chord or how to keep time or how to breathe to sustain a particular note while singing.

But stage presence — that ineffable “it” factor some people just have and others clearly do not — can’t be taught.

The remarkable thing about the numerous performers in the Rock Band Camp show was they all had it. The singers didn’t just sing, they performed.