Rock quarry ruling prompts zoning questions

From conversations with county staff, Maeke said she was under the impression that the county’s comprehensive land-use plan would cover any zoning issues like this that could have come up and would keep the area mostly agricultural-residential.

During the appeal process, however, the Supreme Court found the opposite to be true. The ruling said the Planning Commission did not have the statutory authority to deny the rock quarry based on proposed zoning in the comprehensive plan.

“We rely on them to have valid information,” Maeke said. “I just think if that’s what the residents are being told, and if those are the plans that the localities have put into place, I think it’s up to us to decide if that is what holds water, instead of somebody who’s not even from our state coming in and telling us that our laws or our plans are worthless.”

Going forward, that Supreme Court decision leaves a choice for the county to make.

Some years ago, the county zoned the area around city limits in preparation for the urban sprawl that comes with city growth. But Thompson, the commissioner, said the general consensus from residents at that time was that the rest of the county should remain unzoned.