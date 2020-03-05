Rock River girls advance to semifinals for first time

Delaney Qualls wasn’t about to let history fall by the wayside.
With Rock River clinging to a 43-41 lead following a 10-0 Snake River run, the Longhorns’ senior knocked down a 3-pointer from the right elbow midway through the fourth quarter. Rock River hung on from there for a 52-48 victory Thursday in the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Basketball Championships at the Casper Events Center to advance to the semifinals for the first time in program history.
“There comes a certain point when I just want the ball in my hands,” Qualls said.
That was especially true in the third quarter when Qualls made two 3-pointers and added an old-fashioned three-point play after a steal and layup. Rock River led 25-20 at the half but hit five triples in the third quarter and pushed the advantage to 43-31 on Stephany Davis’s long-distance shot.
“I was sitting on the bench and I told my teammates, ‘It’s fate right now that we’re hitting these shots,’” Qualls commented.
Rock River head coach Ty Vallier knows he’s lucky to have someone like Qualls running his team.
“She is such a great leader,” he said moments after Qualls gave him a bear hug from behind. “We know we can count on her when we need a shot. And the intensity she brings to practice every day has trickled down to the rest of the team.”
The Longhorns will face Kaycee, a 39-32 winner over Farson, in Friday’s first semifinal.
Junior Tinley Pierson scored the first nine points of the game and finished with a game-high 24 for the Lady Bucs.
“I usually don’t start a game like that,” Pierson shrugged. “But I was focused on the task at hand and I took advantage of the opportunities I had.”
A majority of those chances came at the free-throw line, where Pierson made 13 of 14 charity tosses. Farson, conversely, was just 9 of 22 on its freebies.
Farson pulled within 30-27 with 4 minutes, 29 seconds to play, but Pierson hit 2 free throws and Mary Cleveland scored on a put-back to push the margin to seven. Ighlee Thoren hit a late 3 for the Pronghorns, but Pierson sealed Kaycee’s first semifinal trip since 2016 with 2 free throws.
The other semifinal will pit defending state champ Cokeville against Upton, which pulled away in the second half for a 53-34 victory over Saratoga.
The Bobcats trailed 19-15 but closed the first half on an 8-0 run to take a 23-19 lead into the locker room. The Panthers stayed within striking distance until Upton scored the final 14 points of the game.
“We just had to slow down our offense and turn up our defense,” Upton sophomore Alyson Louderback said. “And we started to make some important shots.”
Louderback finished with a game-high 18 points while Katlyn Louderback and Jerrica Caylor added 12 points apiece.
Next up for the Bobcats is the Panthers, who spotted Lingle-Fort Laramie a 6-0 lead before going on a 16-0 run to take control. Cokeville is undefeated against 1A competition the past two years.
Cokeville outscored the Doggers 38-4 after Lingle-Fort Laramie’s Ashley Riley opened the game with back-to-back triples. After that, however, the Doggers made just 3 of their next 23 shots while the Panthers were 28 of 51 (54.9 percent).
Sophomores Emmie Barnes (14) and Kylee Dayton (12) combined for 26 points and 10 Cokeville players found their way into the scoring column.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN