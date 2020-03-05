Rock River girls advance to semifinals for first time

Delaney Qualls wasn’t about to let history fall by the wayside.

With Rock River clinging to a 43-41 lead following a 10-0 Snake River run, the Longhorns’ senior knocked down a 3-pointer from the right elbow midway through the fourth quarter. Rock River hung on from there for a 52-48 victory Thursday in the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Basketball Championships at the Casper Events Center to advance to the semifinals for the first time in program history.

“There comes a certain point when I just want the ball in my hands,” Qualls said.

That was especially true in the third quarter when Qualls made two 3-pointers and added an old-fashioned three-point play after a steal and layup. Rock River led 25-20 at the half but hit five triples in the third quarter and pushed the advantage to 43-31 on Stephany Davis’s long-distance shot.

“I was sitting on the bench and I told my teammates, ‘It’s fate right now that we’re hitting these shots,’” Qualls commented.

Rock River head coach Ty Vallier knows he’s lucky to have someone like Qualls running his team.