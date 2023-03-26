Community members in Rock Springs gathered recently to plan the city’s first Pride event, slated for June 10.

In a press release, the Rock Springs Pride Event Committee met at the “last minute to see if there was enough community interest to plan and host such an event.” The response they were met with was “great,” so they are moving forward with plans for a “visible, supported and joyous event telling people of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies that they are appreciated and respected for who they are.”

“Plans for the city’s inaugural Pride event include a Pride Community Day with a dog show, Pride Bingo or scavenger hunt, an art show, community window displays, music, and more,” the press release noted. The events will be open to anyone, family friendly and “sponsored, supported, and driven” by community members.

The next planning meeting will April 5 at Bitter Creek Brewing in Rock Springs. Those who can’t attend but are interested in helping in other ways can email the committee at rockspringspride@gmail.com.

Casper, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne and Laramie also have Pride events and celebrations.