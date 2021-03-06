Rocky Mountain pulls away in overtime to defeat Big Piney in Class 2A boys championship

“I think that shot gave us a lot of momentum,” Wambeke said. “It got our crowd hyped up and there was no way we were going to lose the game after that.”

Winland was more direct in his assessment of Wambeke’s buzzer beater.

“That shot changed the game,” he said.

The Grizzlies (20-3) continued to pound the ball inside as they went on a 19-2 run to build a 34-23 advantage. Winland’s layup early in the fourth made it 38-30 before the Punchers rallied.

Another 3-pointer from Gonzales and a putback by Kaden Raza cut the lead to 38-35. Minutes later, Gonzales scored at the rim off an assist from Cam Thomas to cut the deficit to 40-39. A bucket from Winland made it a three-point game, but Carlos Munoz’s old-fashioned three-point play with 2:02 on the clock tied the game at 42-all. Both teams had chances to win in regulation, but turnovers and missed shots kept the crowd in their seats for an extra 4 minutes.

Wambeke started the extra session with a 15-foot jumper. Big Piney missed on the other end and soon the Grizzlies began a parade to the free-throw line. Rocky Mountain made 9 of 11 from the charity stripe in overtime while the Punchers were never able to find the basket.