Rocky Mountain pulls away in overtime to defeat Big Piney in Class 2A boys championship

The numbers were a constant reminder to every Rocky Mountain player: Sundance 57, Rocky Mountain 46. That was the score of last year’s quarterfinal game in which the Grizzlies entered the Class 2A state tournament as the No. 1 seed out of the West and finished with a disappointing consolation championship trophy.
Saturday, at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Rocky Mountain upgraded their trophy, defeating Big Piney 53-42 in overtime to win the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Basketball Championship for the first time since 1998. And last year’s upset loss served as added motivation.
“The first day of practice we put the Sundance score from last year on our scoreboard,” Rocky Mountain senior Taylor Winland said. “We saw that every day and that drove us all season.”
The Punchers came out feeding off the emotion of Friday’s night’s 64-61 overtime semifinal victory over Sundance. They made 5 of their first 8 3-point attempts to build a 19-12 lead, with Edwin Gonzales, who hit the game-winning 3 against Sundance, knocking down two.
Two free throws from Carlos Munoz gave Big Piney a 21-15 lead with 5 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Grizzlies weren’t to be denied, however. Tyler Banks scored back-to-back baskets at the rim and Jess Wambeke hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give Rocky Mountain a 22-21 advantage.
“I think that shot gave us a lot of momentum,” Wambeke said. “It got our crowd hyped up and there was no way we were going to lose the game after that.”
Winland was more direct in his assessment of Wambeke’s buzzer beater.
“That shot changed the game,” he said.
The Grizzlies (20-3) continued to pound the ball inside as they went on a 19-2 run to build a 34-23 advantage. Winland’s layup early in the fourth made it 38-30 before the Punchers rallied.
Another 3-pointer from Gonzales and a putback by Kaden Raza cut the lead to 38-35. Minutes later, Gonzales scored at the rim off an assist from Cam Thomas to cut the deficit to 40-39. A bucket from Winland made it a three-point game, but Carlos Munoz’s old-fashioned three-point play with 2:02 on the clock tied the game at 42-all. Both teams had chances to win in regulation, but turnovers and missed shots kept the crowd in their seats for an extra 4 minutes.
Wambeke started the extra session with a 15-foot jumper. Big Piney missed on the other end and soon the Grizzlies began a parade to the free-throw line. Rocky Mountain made 9 of 11 from the charity stripe in overtime while the Punchers were never able to find the basket.
Fittingly, it was Winland, whose dad Pat is the Grizzlies’ head coach, that scored Rocky Mountain’s final point.
“Winning this for him is pretty awesome,” he said, tears welling in his eyes as he looked over at his father. “He put a basketball in my hands at the beginning and he has always been there to support me.”
Taylor Winland is one of six Grizzlies who have been playing together for years. In the championship game the six — Winland, Wambeke, Banks, Branson Robison, Dawson May and Zach Simmons — combined to score 49 of Rocky Mountain’s 53 points.
“This is a special group of kids,” Pat Winland said. “A few weeks ago we put the number 14 up because we knew we had to get six more wins to get to 20 for the season for the fourth year in a row. Today was our 20th win ... and it’s the best 20 we’ve had.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity