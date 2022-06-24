Roe v. Wade has been overturned. What does that mean for abortion in Wyoming?

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade on Friday, in a decision that says the "Constitution does not confer a right to abortion."

Wyoming is one of 13 states with a "trigger" bill in place, which is expected to ban nearly all abortions in the state within 35 days. That period allows the attorney general time to review the decision, after which the governor has to certify it.

It's unlikely that Gov. Mark Gordon would decline to certify the ban. Earlier this year, he signed off on the trigger bill after it passed the Wyoming Legislature, and also directed AG Bridget Hill to sign onto an amicus brief in support of overturning Roe v. Wade along with 23 other states.

Wyoming's ban would allow for exemptions in the case of rape or incest, but does not specify how those may be granted. Legal experts previously told the Star-Tribune that in practice, it would likely come from a private conversation with a doctor or provider.

Violating Wyoming’s abortion restrictions is a felony that can be punished by up to 14 years in prison. That'll come down hardest on providers, who would have to prove they believed the abortion was a result of rape or incest.

Right now, Wyoming has just one abortion provider in the state, a doctor at a Jackson clinic. She only provides medication abortions, as opposed to surgical procedures which can be done safely later in a pregnancy.

A second clinic that would offer abortions was set to open this month in Casper, though its opening will likely be delayed for around six months after someone tried to burn it down. Its founder says they still plan to open and provide other health care, even if abortion is no longer legal.

Residents have also been able to receive abortion medication, typically used up until 10 weeks, through the mail. It's unclear how the mail service will be affected by Friday's decision.

Legal experts say that even with a ban in place in Wyoming, residents cannot be prosecuted for going out of the state for an abortion.

Ellen Gerst City and crime reporter