JACKSON (WNE) — Hawaii is for lovers, according to the Jackson Police Department, which reported Friday afternoon that a missing romance novelist was located safe in Kauai.

“She is safe and her family has been notified,” Lt. Russ Ruschill said in a press release.

The announcement brings the high-profile missing person saga to a close, although Faleena Hopkins, 52, still faces federal charges in Wyoming.

Hopkins, noted by park officials and jail records as a Washington resident, was arrested Jan. 27 after she led park service rangers on a 24-mile, high-speed chase in Grand Teton National Park.

Friends and family registered Hopkins as a missing person through the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, saying that after she was released from Teton County Jail at noon on Jan. 30, she hadn’t been seen or heard from.

Not only was her encounter with law enforcement unusual, but Hopkins left her dog and car in Jackson.

It was later discovered that after her release from jail, Hopkins boarded a flight bound for Salt Lake City.

Jackson police officers were able to determine she was in Hawaii through data retrieved via her cellphone.

Around the time Hopkins came to Jackson, fellow indie author Suzan Tisdale told the News&Guide, someone “pulled all of her books off Amazon” and that Hopkins went dark on all of her social media accounts, raising alarm among her family and friends.

Before the scrub, Hopkins had nearly 50 titles listed on Amazon, among them the self-published romance series the “Cocker Brothers.”

Hopkins is due back in court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing, which will be held remotely. She’s facing charges including stopping or parking on the roadway, fleeing or attempting to elude police and driving in excess of the posted speed limit.