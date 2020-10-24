Rory Tendore: Giving a ‘seed of encouragement’ to Native students

They may seem like simple ways to help, but they add up to keeping students in school.

Overcoming obstacles

Tendore encountered plenty of obstacles on the road to earning a college degree when she was 36. The path was marked by changes, postponed starts and always, a lack of resources.

Because the community of Fort Washakie didn’t have the population for a public high school at the time, Tendore attended the Flandreau Indian School in South Dakota for her freshman year. She returned home her senior year to graduate from Wyoming Indian High School. For college, she chose United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, North Dakota to study office technology, which she thought would give her the best chance to get a job then she went back home. But after one year she concluded that “maybe school was not for me” and went back to the Wind River Reservation.

For the next 12 years, she worked in various jobs at Fort Washakie School, first as a tutor and then planning grant-supported programs for students.