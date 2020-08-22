Rozet saddle maker still eager to learn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GILLETTE — The first saddle Matt Avery ever made still holds up today.

Built in 1982 or 1983, it’s lasted decades and has been used by himself and his granddaughter.

“It’s good, it’s put together solid, and I’ve never had anything come apart on it,” he said.

Although it holds up in a utilitarian sense nearly 40 years later, it doesn’t hold up quite as well from an artistic point of view. Avery can point out all the mistakes he made, from using a stamp that was less than ideal to making cuts in the leather that were “way too long.”

Still, it got the job done.

“I rode it with a lot of pride,” he said. “I know it was crude, but it was my saddle.”

Even with decades of experience and more than 50 saddles now under his belt, Avery is still learning.

The work of Avery, a Rozet rancher and former Campbell County Commissioner, was on exhibit at the Rockpile Museum recently during a two-day artist residency. Visitors had the opportunity to watch Avery as he work on a saddle there.