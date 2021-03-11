Runoff election bill moves ahead, but with delayed start

In another change, the committee added language to the bill to appropriate $1.5 million from general funds. That money could be used by the state and counties to conduct the runoff elections.

Some individuals testifying encouraged committee members to consider rank-choice voting as a more economical and efficient voting process.

"When you fill out a rank-choice voting ballot, we're not forced to pick one candidate and move on," Chris Merrill, of the Equality State Policy Center, explained to lawmakers. "We can rather rank the candidates on the ballot, in order of our preference.

"In the case of a primary or general election with multiple candidates, rank choice voting creates what is known as an instant runoff," he added. "It does this because it allows voters to thoroughly express their preferences in one election, on one day, on one ballot."

But the concept of adopting rank-choice voting did not gain much ground on Thursday.