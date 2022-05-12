Rural hospitals could suffer when pandemic-related supports go away. But some want to make those supports permanent.

The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic saw a record number of rural hospital closures, according to the Becker’s Hospital Review.

Relief money from the federal government and flexibility under the federal and state public health emergency declarations has helped rural hospitals in Wyoming and across the nation through the worst of the pandemic. But Wyoming's public health emergency ended in March, and a lot of supports will go away when the federal public health emergency eventually ends.

“It’s a big concern,” Wyoming Hospitals Association President Eric Boley told the Star-Tribune. “We’ve got facilities that, as they emerge from COVID, have really been hurt by the pandemic.”

Rural hospitals across the nation were already suffering before COVID.

A 2021 U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration policy brief states that 138 rural hospitals closed between January 2010 and October 2021. Low patient volumes and reliance on a higher portion of patients with government insurance like Medicare and Medicaid, which typically reimburse hospitals at lower rates compared to private insurers, are some of the factors that make it difficult for rural hospitals to stay afloat. During the pandemic, delays in non-urgent care, which is usually more lucrative, and other costs related to COVID, like paying for traveling nurses, also hurt hospitals.

Besides giving hospitals direct financial support, the federal and state public health emergencies have put in place other mechanisms to help them, both in terms of money and in terms of bolstering their workforce. Care related to COVID is at least partly reimbursed to hospitals. The federal health emergency bars states from removing people from Medicaid coverage, which helps reduce the number of patients whose care goes uncompensated.

Most of Wyoming’s hospitals are rural. There haven’t been any hospital closures for a while, and Boley told the Star-Tribune that he doesn’t know of any hospitals that are in imminent danger of closing.

“But that's also because the dust is still settling,” he said.

It’s not certain, he said, how the future impacts of the pandemic, like caring for patients with long COVID, will be compensated.

And some Wyoming hospitals, while not closing down completely, are cutting services. Memorial Hospital of Carbon County announced last week that it will stop offering labor and delivery services because of financial hardship. Earlier this year, South Lincoln Medical Center in Kemmerer also said it would stop offering labor and delivery services, as well as around-the-clock emergency surgeries, starting June 1.

“We’ve seen home health agencies close, hospice close, deliveries and surgeries are no longer offered in some locations,” Boley previously wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune.

The Bipartisan Policy Center released a report earlier this month that takes a look at the status of rural hospitals in eight states, including Wyoming.

All of the hospital associations that were interviewed for the report said hospitals in their respective states were, overall, in the hole financially. Among the eight states that were included in the report, Wyoming, at 38%, had the highest proportion of hospitals with financial losses. According to the report, most hospitals in the state are about an hour to an hour and a half apart.

It also states that rural health care systems “consistently report” challenges with recruiting and retaining staff.

The end of Wyoming’s state public health emergency in March put a halt to some of the flexibility that allowed out-of-state nurses to work in Wyoming, although these nurses were given some time to get licensed in the state.

Part of the blame for staff shortages goes to what people have probably heard hundreds of times by now: burnout.

“Nurses and CNAs both in WY and across the nation are experiencing extreme fatigue as well as frustration in their jobs,” Lori Hart, Wyoming State Board of Nursing executive director, previously wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune.

But states, including Wyoming, are increasingly joining compacts that make it permanently easier for health care workers to deliver care across state lines. The compacts give health care facilities a bigger pool of workers to draw on, which helps prevent these workers from being stretched too thin.

Wyoming is part of several compacts – the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, the Nurse Licensure Compact and the Emergency Medical Service Compact, to name a few. Boley told the Star-Tribune previously that these compacts have been “successful as all get out” for bringing more health care workers into the state.

There are other flexibilities that came along during the pandemic that some states are hoping to put in place permanently. Boley said, for example, that he hopes the flexibility around telehealth will stick around. Telehealth is a less expensive option than having people visit in-person, he said.

Gov. Mark Gordon also announced recently that Wyoming will join a multi-state effort – the Next Generation of the Healthcare Workforce Learning Collaborative – to address health care worker shortages in the state.

Given the state of COVID right now, it’s not clear when the federal public health emergency will end. Cases and hospitalizations have been rising again in the eastern U.S. and some areas of the South. It doesn’t appear that this uptick has reached Wyoming yet.

