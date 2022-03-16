 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sage grouse farm secures five-year extension

  • Updated
  • 0
Diamond wing sage grouse chick

Diamond Wings Upland Game Birds manager Karl Bear transfers greater sage grouse chicks from the hatchery to the brooder barn in May 2021 after the first seven sage grouse chicks hatched at the Powell bird farm. The Wyoming Legislature has changed state statute to allow sage grouse farming to continue for at least five more years.

 Mark Davis, Powell Tribune

The Wyoming game bird farm trying to raise sage grouse in captivity will stay open past the program’s original sunset date.

State lawmakers authorized the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in 2017 to permit experimental sage grouse farming — a controversial departure from standard conservation methods — through the end of 2022. A bill to extend it passed the Legislature and was signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Mark Gordon.

The bill as introduced by Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, would have done away with the expiration date. But an amendment passed by the state House of Representatives and included in the final version of the bill reinstated the deadline, giving Diamond Wings Upland Game Birds, the state’s only permitted sage grouse farm, another five years before it has to report back to the Legislature.

Those five years are a win for the privately funded farming operation. If a new law hadn’t passed, Diamond Wings would’ve been allowed to continue raising other game bird species, like pheasants and chukars, but would’ve had to scrap its work on sage grouse.

People are also reading…

“We would have preferred to have (authorization) longer, but that was just a political compromise, and we certainly accept that,” said Diemer True, president of the Western States Sage Grouse Recovery Foundation, the group financing the project.

With the biggest roadblock now out of the way, True must find the money to keep the sage grouse farm open past the end of the year. He’s hopeful the considerable legislative support will help: Despite facing a handful of vocal challengers, the amended bill passed 44-15 in the House and 28-1 in the Senate.

“I was not surprised by the opposition,” True said. “Those same groups opposed the original legislation, and so that was sort of expected. Once again, though, the Legislature gave a surprising and most appreciated endorsement of the project.”

Though conservation groups generally prefer the five-year limit over no expiration at all, many wanted to see the program end. Long-time advocates of heightened protections for the declining species have voiced a range of concerns about the potential impacts: nest disruption from the gathering of wild eggs, inbreeding among small captive populations, diseases spread by birds released back into the wild.

Above all, opponents of sage grouse farming are worried the program will distract from habitat loss, the primary cause of the birds’ decline and an issue not solved through breeding.

Past efforts to breed sage grouse in captivity haven’t seen much success, either. Most wildlife biologists don’t think farming is a viable conservation option. But the skepticism hasn’t dissuaded Diamond Wings.

After a few false starts, the farm successfully gathered and hatched wild sage grouse eggs last year. It now houses 51 birds nearing their first mating season. Within a few months, True said, the farm will know whether its first pass at captive breeding succeeded.

If the sage grouse don’t reproduce, Diamond Wings will have to reassess. If they do, the farm will have to figure out what to do with the offspring. Sending them to zoos and research centers is one possibility. Release is is another.

“Our foundation is not equipped to study how to best release the bird,” True said. “We can release birds under the statute, but there ought to be some careful study on the best way to release the birds. And I’m hoping that another foundation or a university or some other group will take up the next step.”

