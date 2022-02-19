Sage grouse farming could be here to stay. Conservation groups say it creates new problems, solves none.

Sage grouse conservation is a charged issue in Wyoming. An especially divisive approach that’s scheduled to sunset at the end of the year could instead become a permanent part of the state’s management strategy.

Lawmakers have twice attempted to extend the authorization of sage grouse farming — first to 2032, then to 2029, neither successfully — since enacting a temporary program five years ago. It took several years for Diamond Wings Upland Game Birds, Wyoming’s only permitted sage grouse farm, to collect and hatch wild eggs. Breeding those birds in captivity could pose a new set of challenges.

“They’re getting very, very close,” Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Natrona County and sponsor of Senate File 61, told the House of Representatives on Friday. “I believe they’re on the verge of having success. But they need a little bit more time to prove out this concept.”

The bill, which would do away with the expiration altogether, passed its introductory vote by a margin of 27 to 2.

“It was my opinion that if we couldn’t get it done in five years, we might as well do away with the legislation,” said Diemer True, president of the Western States Sage Grouse Recovery Foundation, the group privately funding the Diamond Wings initiative. That opinion hasn’t changed.

The farm, he said, has already proven its worth and is on the verge of a breakthrough: Biologists don’t view captive breeding of sage grouse as a viable conservation tool. True believes the Wyoming farm is about to prove them wrong.

To keep the greater sage grouse off the Endangered Species List in 2015, Wyoming developed an extensive recovery plan. Sage grouse farming isn’t part of that plan, but if Diamond Wings prevails, True hopes it can provide a model for future sage grouse farming and ease the burden of conservation on the state.

True pointed to critically endangered species such as the black-footed ferret, California condor and peregrine falcon as examples of the benefit of captive breeding.

But Sen. Cale Case, R-Fremont County, sees sage grouse farming as an unnecessary step. He voted against sage grouse farming in 2017 and did so again on Friday.

For species on the brink of extinction, Case said, “Captive breeding was a last ditch effort. It was a Hail Mary. And, thankfully, it’s worked for those species. I’m not sure that it is a good idea to do it when there’s more of a robust gene pool.”

Greater sage grouse populations have fallen by 80% across the West since the 1960s. The scientific consensus is that their decline has been driven by habitat loss, fragmentation and degradation — a problem captive breeding doesn’t solve.

The momentum around sage grouse farming has incensed conservation groups. They argue that loss of genetic diversity and introduction of disease could cause further harm to surviving populations, while diverting attention away from preservation and restoration of the birds’ habitat.

“We have perfectly healthy sage grouse populations in places where their habitat is intact,” said Alan Rogers, communications director for the Wyoming Outdoor Council. “Either we could release them into good habitat, where that’s not necessary, or we could release them into disturbed habitat, where they’re not currently able to survive to begin with.”

Alison Holloran, executive director of Audubon Rockies, summed up the stance shared by many of the region’s conservation groups: “Bad idea. Terrible idea.”

It’s a program, she said, in contempt of science.

“We know an awful lot about sage grouse,” Holloran said. “And one thing that we do know is this isn’t really an effective method on having viable populations or trying to keep viable populations on the landscape.”

Rogers noted, too, that sage grouse conservation isn’t just about the birds.

“The bigger picture, from a conservation standpoint, is they’re kind of the barometer for how healthy the sagebrush ecosystem is,” he said — a measure for “the 350 other species of plants and wildlife that call that same habitat home.”

