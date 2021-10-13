Sage grouse hunting and species conservation can coexist, studies find

While sage grouse hunting regulations and closures have been in use for more than a century, they became more refined as data collection improved. State wildlife agencies have been particularly responsive to the birds’ declining numbers over the last 25 years, including by reducing bag limits, delaying the grouse hunting season and limiting open areas, Beck said.

“At some level of hunting sage grouse, we can influence their growth rates, and that can be really impactful on the population,” he said. The researchers found that states’ proactive strategies have largely prevented excessive population impacts from hunting, though the efficacy depends, in part, on population size.

Smaller sage grouse populations, like those in Wyoming’s two closed hunting areas, are especially vulnerable to environmental disturbance. The studies found that many small populations continued to struggle even after hunting closures — though the restrictions alleviated added mortality from hunting, Beck said.

But according to Beck, among larger and more stable populations, effective management can still allow for modest sage grouse hunting. And so far, he said, Wyoming’s conservation practices seem to be working.

“If we hunt the birds, then we’ve got people that are more interested in them,” he said. “And if there’s a problem, then the state can — that’s the first thing they can do — is restrict hunting season, to limit any chance that there’s going to be additive mortality.”

