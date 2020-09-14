Sage grouse researchers endure summer heat to gauge nest survival

Arriving at the first nest on one of the most brutal days, they found broken egg shells, obvious predation by a mammal during nesting season, Ruth said.

They’ve seen their fair share of raided nests and the condition of the eggs often tell the story. First she looks to the shells for attached membranes; telling the story of whether the eggs had hatched or if they were part of a meal. At this nest, the chicks never had claws on the ground. When chicks get a chance to hatch, the shells are broken uniformly at one end. When avian or mammalian predators get to the nest, the shells are scattered and in pieces, and the thick membrane is still present.

“Snakes swallow them whole,” she said. Coyotes, badgers, skunks and a short list of other toothy critters are the top suspects to raid grouse nests. Ravens are the number one avian predator of the nests, but Ruth also has hawks, eagles and even northern shrikes on her watch list.

She paused, looking for clues — typically tracks or feces.

“It’s amazing how much of our time is spent looking at feces,” she quipped. “It’s real fun when we’re doing our predator surveys to get right up on it and, OK, it’s this length across …” her voice trailing off while closely inspecting the fecal “evidence.”