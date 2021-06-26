Sale of Jackson Hole Twin Cinema marks 'end of an era’

“I was like, ‘uhhh, Margene, that’s a Quentin Tarantino movie. That is going to be uber, uber violent,’” Laughery remembered. But Jensen convinced her that she’d seen “Django Unchained,” the previous mega-violent Tarantino flick. So they saw the film.

“I looked over at her partway through that movie, and she’s looking at the screen with an absolute look of horror on her face and her hand over her mouth,” Laughery said, laughing. “After the movie she said ‘Maybe I only saw the trailer for ‘Django Unchained.’”

Laughery said she was thrilled to be a part of the Twin Cinema’s history, in particular.

“On the one hand, even having been here 17 years, certainly I’m not a local,” she said. “But having participated in the history of the Twin is precious to me. The theaters are such a part of — and movie going is in my opinion such a part — of the pop culture related history in Jackson.”

“It’s definitely the end of an era,” Linda Schroth said.

Londy’s decision to sell the Twin — and, eventually, Movieworks — reminded family and friends of another episode in the history of the theaters: When he decided to cut down a couple of trees outside of the original Cinema to install the second screen and keep the business running.