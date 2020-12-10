Saratoga Museum creating time capsule of 2020

RAWLINS — The Saratoga Museum wants to remember 2020.

“We’re going to keep a time capsule of 2020, and it will be kept upstairs, inside the building, visible behind plexiglass.” Museum Director Kimberly Givens said. “It is going to be sealed for 50 years, so your kindergartners today will be 56 when it is opened. We’re collecting anything COVID-related. What happened to your world? What happened to your family, and how did COVID affect you?”

It is important to preserve — in first person documentation — today’s experiences for tomorrow, Givens said. This ensures future generations will have access to local primary source material documenting life in the Upper North Platte River Valley during the global coronavirus pandemic.

“If it would not have been for notes and journals that the Mormon people kept as they crossed over the Oregon Trail, we would know nothing,” Givens said. “We want people in the future to know what this period of time did to us. It made people go under, it made businesses stop and made families not be able to celebrate together. We want people to know that.”

The time capsule will be opened in the year 2070, and submissions can be submitted to the museum in person or emailed to: saratogamuseum@gmail. com