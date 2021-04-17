Saratoga's Noah Rimmer signs to play football at Montana Western

Saratoga senior Noah Rimmer recently signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his football career at Montana Western.
This past season the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Rimmer caught 48 passes for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns from his tight end position and recorded 118 tackles as a linebacker for the Panthers.
Rimmer was a Star-Tribune Super 25 selection, becoming the first player from Saratoga to earn that honor. He also earned Class 1A/9-man all-state honors in helping lead the Panthers (3-5) to the playoff quarterfinals.
