Saratoga's Noah Rimmer signs to play football at Montana Western
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Saratoga's Noah Rimmer signs to play football at Montana Western

  Updated
Saratoga

Saratoga senior Noah Rimmer recently signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his football career at Montana Western.

This past season the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Rimmer caught 48 passes for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns from his tight end position and recorded 118 tackles as a linebacker for the Panthers.

Rimmer was a Star-Tribune Super 25 selection, becoming the first player from Saratoga to earn that honor. He also earned Class 1A/9-man all-state honors in helping lead the Panthers (3-5) to the playoff quarterfinals.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

