School board meeting over COVID stopped after disruption

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees shut down public comment early Monday night after a resident began yelling at trustees and refused to give up the mic when his allotted public comment period was over.

Although there were more members of the community who wished to address the school board, trustees called the meeting off due to the disruption.

LCSD1 Board Vice Chair Marguerite Herman said they welcome all public input from stakeholders, including by email and phone, but they set meeting parameters so nothing gets in the way of carrying out district business they were elected to do.

“Obviously, politics come into the boardroom, and we have to resist that temptation to get distracted from that singular duty we have to the children,” Herman said, speaking for herself, and not the entire board.

The board reserves the right, outlined in state statutes, to call recess on any public meeting that has become disruptive, and they exercised that right Monday – as the Natrona County commissioners did last year when a heckling crowd inhibited a meeting related to COVID-19 from moving forward.