 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search continues for missing hiker in Grand Teton National Park
0 Comments
breaking top story

Search continues for missing hiker in Grand Teton National Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cian McLaughlin

Searchers continue to look for Cian McLaughlin, pictured here in an undated photo, who was last seen hiking in Grand Teton National Park.

 Grand Teton National Park

A search for a missing hiker in Grand Teton National Park stretched into its third day, as teams combed the backcountry Tuesday for signs of the 27-year-old man last seen a week earlier.

More than 40 park staff participated in a ground search for Cian McLaughlin, the park service said. Searchers also took to the air, using infrared technology to hunt for signs of the missing hiker. 

More searches are planned Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

McLaughlin was last seen by a friend at 2:30 p.m. June 8, roughly a half mile from the Lupine Meadows Trailhead, according to the National Park Service. He was hiking to an unknown destination.

On Tuesday, rangers learned about possible sightings of McLaughlin on June 8 on the switchbacks below the Garnet Canyon/Surprise Lake junction and in the vicinity of Delta Lake. However, his plans that day remain unclear, according to the park service.

Security camera footage showed that McLaughlin drove into the park via the Moose Entrance Station at about 2:15 p.m. on the day he was last seen, the park service reported. He was wearing a white, short-sleeve shirt, a red watch, shorts, a bucket hat and round sunglasses. He also has a noticeable tattoo on his left arm. 

He has an Irish accent, is 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services by calling or texting 888-653-0009, emailing nps_isb@nps.gov or submitting a tip online at nps.gov/ISB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 15

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News