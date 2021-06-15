Search continues for missing hiker in Grand Teton National Park

A search for a missing hiker in Grand Teton National Park stretched into its third day, as teams combed the backcountry Tuesday for signs of the 27-year-old man last seen a week earlier.

More than 40 park staff participated in a ground search for Cian McLaughlin, the park service said. Searchers also took to the air, using infrared technology to hunt for signs of the missing hiker.

More searches are planned Wednesday.

McLaughlin was last seen by a friend at 2:30 p.m. June 8, roughly a half mile from the Lupine Meadows Trailhead, according to the National Park Service. He was hiking to an unknown destination.

On Tuesday, rangers learned about possible sightings of McLaughlin on June 8 on the switchbacks below the Garnet Canyon/Surprise Lake junction and in the vicinity of Delta Lake. However, his plans that day remain unclear, according to the park service.

Security camera footage showed that McLaughlin drove into the park via the Moose Entrance Station at about 2:15 p.m. on the day he was last seen, the park service reported. He was wearing a white, short-sleeve shirt, a red watch, shorts, a bucket hat and round sunglasses. He also has a noticeable tattoo on his left arm.