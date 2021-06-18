Search for missing hiker extends into sixth day at Grand Teton National Park

The search for a hiker missing in Grand Teton National Park has extended into its sixth day.

More than 60 park staff conducted ground searches Thursday, as they looked for Cian McLaughlin, who was last seen on the afternoon of June 8 inside the park. They were assisted by a helicopter and five search and rescue dog teams, according to the National Park Service.

The teams focused Thursday on the Garnet Canyon area based on information provided by a local climbing guide, the park service said. The last reported sighting of a man who fit McLaughlin's description was on the Garnet Canyon Trail.

The search resumed against on Friday, the 10th day that McLaughlin had been missing.

The guide told rangers that a man with shoulder-length hair and wearing round glasses, a white shirt, shorts and a hat was hiking on his own up the Garnet Canyon trail above the Garnet Canyon/Sunrise Lake around 3:45 p.m. on June 8. The man was carrying a bottle of water.

Rangers have previously said McLaughlin was not seen wearing a backpack. His hiking plans for the day are not known.

McLaughlin did not show up for work on June 10, two days after his last sighting, according to the park service. He was reported missing on June 12.