Search for missing man expected to end tonight

The nearly two-week search for a Michigan man missing in the wilderness southwest of Lander was expected to end Monday night.

Despite an extensive effort, authorities have not been able to find 72-year-old Chuck Kaiser. They planned to halt the search on Monday evening if he hadn’t been found by then, Fremont County Undersheriff Mike Hutchison said in a statement.

Kaiser was reported missing on the afternoon of Sept. 29. Kaiser’s hiking partner called 911 to report the two had become separated in the Blue Ridge area of the Wind River Range outside of Lander.

Fremont County sheriff’s deputies, along with search and rescue teams, began a ground search that was assisted by a tracking dog. Severe weather in the area prevented an air search on that day.

Searcher remained in the area until 4 a.m. on Sept. 28, and a full-scale operation began at 6 that morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Once weather conditions improved, a helicopter flew over the region.

The search continued daily since then, the sheriff’s office said.

“The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office staff and all involved in the search effort are disappointed that we have not yet been able to bring closure for the family and friends of Chuck Kaiser as they endure a very difficult time and offer our most sincere condolences,” Hutchison said in the statement.

Several agencies and groups from around the region participated in the effort. Meanwhile, local businesses supplied the searchers — some of whom traveled from as far away as Utah and Montana — with food and lodging.