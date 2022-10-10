 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Search for missing man expected to end tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
Lander search
Lander Search and Rescue, courtesy

The nearly two-week search for a Michigan man missing in the wilderness southwest of Lander was expected to end Monday night.

Despite an extensive effort, authorities have not been able to find 72-year-old Chuck Kaiser. They planned to halt the search on Monday evening if he hadn’t been found by then, Fremont County Undersheriff Mike Hutchison said in a statement.

Kaiser was reported missing on the afternoon of Sept. 29. Kaiser’s hiking partner called 911 to report the two had become separated in the Blue Ridge area of the Wind River Range outside of Lander.

Fremont County sheriff’s deputies, along with search and rescue teams, began a ground search that was assisted by a tracking dog. Severe weather in the area prevented an air search on that day.

Searcher remained in the area until 4 a.m. on Sept. 28, and a full-scale operation began at 6 that morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Once weather conditions improved, a helicopter flew over the region.

People are also reading…

The search continued daily since then, the sheriff’s office said.

“The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office staff and all involved in the search effort are disappointed that we have not yet been able to bring closure for the family and friends of Chuck Kaiser as they endure a very difficult time and offer our most sincere condolences,” Hutchison said in the statement.

Several agencies and groups from around the region participated in the effort. Meanwhile, local businesses supplied the searchers — some of whom traveled from as far away as Utah and Montana — with food and lodging.

0 Comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue roofs installed onto damaged homes in Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News