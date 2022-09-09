Search suspended for man suspected of drowning in Wyoming lake

The search for a Pinedale man missing and presumed drowned in a western Wyoming lake will be temporarily suspended, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Authorities plan to resume the effort to find the body of Rick De Ruiter Zylker in a week or two with the help of a remote operated vehicle.

Zylker was swimming with friends and co-workers on Aug. 24 at Fremont Lake when he went underwater and did not resurface. Since then, rescuers have combed the lake for any sign of him, but have come up empty.

The depth of the water and the topography of the lake bottom, which is covered in outcroppings, boulders, benches and cliffs, have made the work more challenging, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office reported in an update Friday.

The search is being suspended in order to give the crew a break, the sheriff's office said.

The team is looking into a technology used in underwater mapping to aid the effort once it resumes. The technology uses underwater drones to map bodies of water, but hasn't been used yet for a drowning recovery operation.

It's unlikely that Zylker's body will surface on its own due to the depth, pressure and temperatures at the lake bottom. At a depth of 100 feet, for example, the water temperature is barely above freezing.