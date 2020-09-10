 Skip to main content
Search teams rescue nine people stranded in Wind River mountains
top story

Wind River Range

The rising sun casts a warm glow on the Cirque of the Towers in the Wind River Range. 

 Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune

The Fremont County Search and Rescue team has evacuated nine people who were stranded in the Wind River mountains during this week's unseasonable winter storm.

All nine were airlifted to the Lander Airport without incident, according to a press release from the Fremont County Sheriff's office. None of the people were from Wyoming.

The rescues involved two men at Deep Creek Lake and six men at Valentine Lake. On Wednesday, authorities also rescued a man near Atlantic City who had been stuck near Rock Creek Hollow since Monday. He had been unsuccessfully trying to dig himself out for two days, the press release states. 

Although the department didn't have any pending rescue missions as of Thursday morning, there are four people reported overdue from the Cirque of Towers. However, reconnaissance flights found no campsites near the cirque. 

The flights did spot campsites between the cirque and the Big Sandy Trailhead, but no one there signaled for help.

