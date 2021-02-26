Searchers rescue eight snowmobilers stranded in Beartooth Mountains

Authorities used a helicopter to rescue eight snowmobilers who became stranded this week in the Beartooth Mountains, the Park County Sheriff's Office reported Friday.

The snowmobilers were found in a rugged area that contained steep drops, deep snow and downed timber, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page. They were all uninjured after spending a night outdoors in the cold.

The sheriff's office learned Wednesday that eight snowmobilers from Minnesota and Wisconsin had headed into the Beartooth Mountains and had not returned. Acquaintances of the men had received a call indicating they were in the Maryott Lake area of the Beartooth Wilderness, the sheriff's office said in the post.

On Thursday, the search began using ground teams and an airplane. A spotter in the plane noticed multiple sets of snowmobile tracks leading south from Maryott Lake in the direction of Granite Lake. Searchers spotted an abandoned snow machine, and later, a rider.

