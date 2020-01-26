Second missing and murdered Indigenous people group could form in Wyoming

Increased awareness in the state has followed the task force's creation, from a statewide billboard campaign to an award-winning film created by students at Fort Washakie High School.

While advocates and other experts say more impactful changes to combat the problem need to come from the federal government, Gordon’s task force was charged with studying the problem at the state level and recommending solutions.

Since its first meeting over the summer, the task force has created three subcommittees to deal with topics specific to law enforcement, families and advocacy. Victim advocates and state and law enforcement officials make up the group.

Lawmakers are also set to take up a bill this session that would offer solutions like improved reporting and better data, clearer requirements for jurisdictional cooperation and training.

Wyoming joined other states and the federal government in only recently recognizing a problem many in Indian Country have long said existed.

While precise data about the scope of the problem at the state or federal level is lacking, advocates for the movement say it’s clear that Indigenous people face higher rates of sexual and domestic violence or are more susceptible to becoming a victim.