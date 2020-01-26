Second ‘ozone outlook’ announced for Upper Green

PINEDALE (WNE) – In January alone, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has already announced two “ozone outlooks” warning the public about possible high ozone levels in the Upper Green River Basin.

The first high levels are happening again this winter at the DEQ’s Boulder air-quality monitoring station, where numerous exceedances occurred late in the 2019 winter ozone season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The DEQ’s new Paradise Road Mobile Station also shows elevated ozone levels in the same time periods.

DEQ’s second “ozone outlook” came on Wednesday, Jan. 22, forecasting possibly high ozone levels during the weekend. Air quality monitors at Pinedale, Boulder and Paradise Road Mobile data show high one-hour levels into Wednesday.

Winter ozone was first discovered in the Upper Green River Basin, where polluting emissions from combustion, such as volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides, are the main known precursors for ozone formation.

Snow cover, low wind, direct sunlight and temperature inversions are factors that the DEQ Air Quality Division study to forecast potentially high ozone levels.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0