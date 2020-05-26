You are the owner of this article.
Second resident of Washakie County nursing home dies as cluster grows to 21 cases

Coronavirus

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19.

 C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin

A resident of a Washakie County nursing home has died of the novel coronavirus, the second fatality tied to a cluster that has infected at least 21 people as of Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health said.

The latest fatality was described by the department as an “older man who had been hospitalized” previously. The man was a Washakie County resident and is the 13th coronavirus death in Wyoming.

Health Department spokeswoman Kim Deti said her agency received confirmation of the death Tuesday afternoon. She said she had no information on whether the man had other health conditions or how long he had been hospitalized.

She said she believed he was “locally hospitalized” within Washakie County, and she said that there was at least one other person hospitalized in relation to the nursing home cluster.

Of the 21 people tied to the outbreak, 12 of them are residents of the Worland Healthcare Rehabilitation Center, Deti said. Another nine are staff members.

Of those nine staff, six have been classified by the state as Washakie County cases. Two are classified as Big Horn and one as Hot Springs. That’s because the health department counts cases based on the county where the patients reside, not where they might have been infected.

Washakie County has so far recorded 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus along with four probable cases, health department figures show. That’s the state’s fifth highest total, even though Washakie ranks near the bottom of Wyoming counties for total population.

Health officials disclosed the outbreak on May 17. At the time, five staff and four patients were known to be infected.

One resident of the home, an older man, died last week after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, the health department has said.

After the outbreak at the Worland nursing home, health officials created a new testing program for long-term care facilities in Wyoming. At facilities with identified cases, all staff and residents must be tested weekly until the outbreak disappears, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said.

That protocol was put into place last week after a resident at Life Care Center in Casper tested positive for COVID-19. That prompted the testing of roughly 265 residents and staff, all of whom came back negative, according to health officials in Casper.

To date, testing has confirmed nearly 650 cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, along with about 200 probable cases.

