Second resident of Washakie County nursing home dies as cluster grows to 21 cases

A resident of a Washakie County nursing home has died of the novel coronavirus, the second fatality tied to a cluster that has infected at least 21 people as of Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health said.

The latest fatality was described by the department as an “older man who had been hospitalized” previously. The man was a Washakie County resident and is the 13th coronavirus death in Wyoming.

Health Department spokeswoman Kim Deti said her agency received confirmation of the death Tuesday afternoon. She said she had no information on whether the man had other health conditions or how long he had been hospitalized.

She said she believed he was “locally hospitalized” within Washakie County, and she said that there was at least one other person hospitalized in relation to the nursing home cluster.

Of the 21 people tied to the outbreak, 12 of them are residents of the Worland Healthcare Rehabilitation Center, Deti said. Another nine are staff members.

Of those nine staff, six have been classified by the state as Washakie County cases. Two are classified as Big Horn and one as Hot Springs. That’s because the health department counts cases based on the county where the patients reside, not where they might have been infected.