Second Wyoming case of coronavirus identified

The disease has proven most dangerous to older patients. Dr. Mark Dowell, the Natrona County health officer, said earlier this week that the average age of those Americans who'd died of COVID-19 was 80. It is also especially dangerous for those with chronic conditions or with compromised immune systems.

Anyone with symptoms who has also been in contact with a COVID-19 patient or who has been in a virus hot spot is urged not to go to the emergency room unless in significant distress. Those with concerns are asked to call their primary care physicians, who will make the determination of whether a patient needs to be tested.

For several days, health officials across the state have said that there will be more cases identified in the Equality State. The novel coronavirus, which causes a disease dubbed COVID-19, is characterized by fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The first case earlier this week prompted the University of Wyoming and several community colleges to prepare moves away from in-person classes and contact. This second diagnosis comes just hours after Gov. Mark Gordon declared a state of emergency, which he said was mostly intended to unlock needed federal funding.