Second Wyoming inmate to die from COVID-19 confirmed

A second Wyoming inmate has died of COVID-19, the Department of Corrections confirmed Thursday.

The inmate was male, department spokesperson Paul Martin said. The department does not release cause of death information, but does give notice of inmate deaths as they occur.

Two male inmates died while hospitalized in February. Both had been incarcerated at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins. The penitentiary has consistently reported the most cases of any correctional facility in Wyoming. It also houses the highest number of people, with just over 600 incarcerated there as of Nov. 30.

Wyoming reported its first inmate death due to coronavirus in January, but officials said the man died in December.

During the most recent round of surveillance testing, 14 inmates in Wyoming tested positive for the coronavirus — seven at the penitentiary in Rawlins and seven at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton. Last week’s testing found seven cases across all state facilities.

