Second Wyoming Monkeypox case identified

Wyoming's second case of monkeypox has been identified in a Teton County man, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Monday.

Follow-up with the man who has been infected showed no increased risk of spread to the local community, according to department of health state epidemiologist Dr. Alexia Harrist.

The department announced the state's first case of monkeypox in a Laramie County man last week. Up until then, Wyoming had been the only state in the nation without a case of the disease.

First monkeypox case identified in Wyoming Until now, Wyoming was the only state in the nation without a case of monkeypox, which is rarely fatal, but can cause serious illnesses in some people.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the spread of the monkeypox virus a public health emergency on Aug. 4. There are now 17.432 cases on monkeypox in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection from the monkeypox virus, according to Harrist. It’s related to smallpox but has milder symptoms. It’s not related to chickenpox.

The disease is usually characterized by a rash and can come with other symptoms like a fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness. It’s not considered a sexually transmitted disease, but it often spreads through intimate contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most cases are among men who have sexual contact with other men.

Although rarely fatal, the disease can be painful and cause serious illness in some people.

People can reduce monkeypox risk by being aware of rashes or lesions, limiting the number of one-time or anonymous sex partners and using condoms, which may provide some protection against the disease but might not prevent all exposure. People who have recently had monkeypox symptoms shouldn't have sex and should see a health care provider, according to the department of health.

Limited supply of monkeypox vaccines now available in Wyoming Monkeypox vaccines are available for some Wyomingites. Wyoming is the only U.S. state without any confirmed cases of the disease right now.

Monkeypox vaccines are available in Wyoming on a limited basis. The following adults can get pre-exposure vaccines if they live or work in Wyoming:

men who have sex with men and who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year;

partners of men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year;

transgender and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with multiple or anonymous sexual partners who are male or male assigned at birth within the past year; and

sex workers (of any sex).

The federal government is providing the vaccines through the state at no cost, but a small administration could be charged for getting the vaccine. Eligible adults who want the vaccine should contact the public health office in their area. A list of public health offices is available online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/nursing/phn-co-offices/. People can also call the Wyoming Department of Health at (307) 777-6004 for help.