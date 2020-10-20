Secretary of State will require gun rights group to disclose donors

Until recently, the group’s activities have gone unreported within state government, which cannot begin investigating electioneering activity allegations unless someone makes a formal complaint. While an initial complaint from earlier this month, first reported by the Riverton Ranger newspaper, went nowhere due to a lack of evidence to support the allegations, a second complaint with proper documentation was filed with the state a little over a week later, prompting the Secretary of State to take action.

The gun owners group now has until Nov. 4 – one day after the election – to release the names of its donors or face a $500 fine. If the group refuses to comply, the case will then go to the Wyoming Attorney General, according to secretary of state spokesperson Monique Meese.

“Then we take their advice about what to do going forward,” she said.

