Sediment suggests Teton Glacier longer-lived than thought

“One of the things we don’t know is whether or not these systems will hit critical thresholds,” Kofinas said. “We don’t just want to sit back on our laurels and think that our glaciers are going to be fine.”

Larsen’s plan, meanwhile, is to even more closely examine the Teton Glacier’s past, part of an effort to understand what’s coming.

“A great goal would be to splice these long-term records with what’s happening in the very present,” he said. “You can demonstrate the changes that happened over the past 10,000 years. We can tie that to present conditions.”

To that end, Larsen plans to spend plenty more time up at Delta Lake and nearby swaths of the Tetons to collect more data. The Teton Range’s glaciers today are surviving the warmth of the 21st century because of the winter, which builds them up seasonally through snowfall, wind-blown snow, avalanches and other forces of nature. Their retractions and growths vary year to year, an imprint and indication of each winter’s severity.

“What we’re excited about is these glaciers appear to be very sensitive to changes in winter precipitation and snowfall,” Larsen said. “Therefore, we can use their fluctuations to evaluate changes in snowpack here in the Tetons during the Holocene. Those changes in winter precipitation may have been related and responding to large-scale climate change and atmospheric dynamics that were rippling out across the western U.S.”

