Seeing pink: Paint Gillette Pink fundraiser continues community-wide growth

GILLETTE — It was a night that perfectly embodied the feeling of Friday Night Lights.

But it had a twist.

On Sept. 30, the bleachers at Thunder Basin High School were filled with thousands of people from within Gillette on both sides of the football field. The Campbell County Camels faced off against the Thunder Basin Bolts in the crosstown rivalry game.

The crisp night was filled with cars parked on medians, overflowing parking, parents and children standing in line to enter the gates for up to an hour and the smell of buttered popcorn in the concession stands. And, of course, the sound of students backing their peers as a touchdown was made or an interception was caught.

The ice blue and silver of Thunder Basin and the Camels' royal purple and gold were scattered throughout the stands but a bright, vibrant pink was even more prominent.

Pink colored flags, Pepto Bismol-colored socks, feathered boas, hats, earrings and even a cushy pink bathrobe made an appearance, representing the rivalries theme of “Pink Out” for the night.

The pink-themed game is just one of many Paint Gillette Pink events throughout town in the months of September and October that raise awareness for all forms of cancer. The events have grown from raising about $25,000 for cancer patients and assistance about six years ago to $93,000 last year.

Within the overwhelming wave of pink stood Leigh Johnson, handing out pink bandanas with the Cancer Care Committee, a group of 12 women within the Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation. Johnson is the Cancer Care director and a radiation physicist who is a survivor of breast cancer.

And she used that to her advantage.

As friends she’s known for years passed by in purple or blue gear, she wasn’t afraid to make quips about their lack of pink gear and support for the cause, revolving around the possibility that she could have died.

After receiving a few worried glances from some unknown people, she clarified.

“I didn’t actually almost die,” she said. “But I did have breast cancer and I did kick its a--.”

The night of football and spirit is one of the ways that people throughout Gillette come together to recognize those who have survived cancer like Johnson and others who have died or are still fighting their battles every day. In a world in which technological and medical advances are never-ending, cancer remains a disease with no cure.

Johnson has been heavily involved in the Paint Gillette Pink fundraiser from the beginning. Anyone watching the game even had her to thank for the bright pink socks both varsity teams sported during the game — a tradition she started right before the schools split.

Campbell County Health used to pay for the socks on the teams but because of budget cuts since the coronavirus pandemic, it fell out of the budget, Johnson said. Now, she covers the $400 cost herself.

“It just wasn’t something I was willing to give up,” she said. “I’ve always been super passionate about it.”

She said in the first year of the split when schools were in a political battle of athletics, the socks were one way that the politics fell to the side, showing that in the smallest of things a common theme of support can still be found.

That support is now evident throughout the community as more and more businesses take part in promoting their own events to raise money for the cause. The money raised goes toward rent, mortgage and medical bills for local cancer patients who need it.

“Sometimes we don’t even know that a business has done an event until they came to us and are like, ‘Hey, here’s the money we raised,’” said Ashley McGrath, member of the cancer committee.

Although many businesses let the committee know the new events that pop up each year, like “Paint Your Ta-Ta’s” by Wyoming Art and Frame this year, some are under the radar until the group knows to look for them the following year.

Some events include the CAMPCO 5K, a sip and paint at Crazy Daisy Floral and even a dodgeball tournament at Flight Zone. White’s Energy and Frontier Motors also donates $100 from every vehicle sale they make in October to the fundraiser.

“We do a lot of running around and volunteering but everyone really does their own thing,” Johnson said. “It’s really not us making it happen. There’s bake sales and trivia nights and people get sponsors. It’s just cool how something is added pretty much every year.”

The last few years, the committee has pushed for the events to bring awareness to all cancers. The bright colors associated with breast cancer lent themselves to a prime marketing avenue, but Johnson said it’s really about educating the community on all types.

She has heard the effects the fundraiser has not only monetarily but also in women who come in for mammograms in a state that has the lowest breast cancer screenings in the country.

“Once or twice I’ve gone in and given a speech to Thunder’s (football) team about cancer awareness and making sure the women in their lives are getting screened,” she said. “Last year, I got a call from radiology that said they had four calls the next morning from women who were lectured by their son or grandson. If I touched four people’s lives by talking for 10 minutes, that’s a win.”

Students in the crowd also spoke to the importance of the night and the events.

“I think raising awareness helps support them to fight,” said Riley Hawk, a freshman at Campbell County High School. Hawk was surrounded by three others, Jack Andela, Ethan Masteiler and Kodi Wood, who were thoroughly decked out in pink, from the fuzzy tie-dye slippers to glamorous beads.

“I think some people don’t know exactly what (cancer) can do to you,” Andela said. “Even after the cancer it still has an impact.”

Andela and Wood experienced cancer in their own families and said that some people don’t realize how powerful cancer really is, while Masteiler added that the disease can take hold at any time.

Thunder Basin freshman Keyton Kilian said that he thought the night brought more meaning to the game than nights before.

“It kind of brings a little bit more pressure in a way because you’re playing for something and playing your best to represent something or someone,” he said.

The night ended up featuring a whirlwind of a game with the Camels leading and the Bolts ultimately coming back for the decisive win. But for Johnson, the win came in a year featuring more pink than she’s ever seen, a win in the knowledge that the game raised awareness and tremendous support.

Although cancer continues to touch families in Gillette and nationwide, it’s events like Paint Gillette Pink that ensure families are never alone and a reminder that the worst of diseases can bring out the best in people.