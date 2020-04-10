Semi ends up in North Platte River after driver falls asleep

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A semitruck landed in the North Platte River near Sinclair on Thursday after the driver fell asleep, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

The driver and his passenger suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened along Interstate 80 east of Sinclair when the driver of a 2017 Freightliner commercial truck fell asleep around 5:30 a.m. The semi left the highway and traveled down an embankment, where it came to rest in the North Platte River, the highway patrol said.

Carbon County Search and Rescue used a boat to retrieve the driver and passenger. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Carbon County Fire Department worked to contain any hazardous material, the patrol said.

The driver was cited for failing to maintain his lane of travel. Authorities are investigating driver fatigue as a possible factor on the crash.

