Semi ends up in North Platte River after driver falls asleep
View Comments
breaking top story

Semi ends up in North Platte River after driver falls asleep

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crash

A semi truck came to rest in the North Platte River near Sinclair after the driver fell asleep, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

 Wyoming Highway Patrol

A semitruck landed in the North Platte River near Sinclair on Thursday after the driver fell asleep, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said. 

The driver and his passenger suffered minor injuries. 

The crash happened along Interstate 80 east of Sinclair when the driver of a 2017 Freightliner commercial truck fell asleep around 5:30 a.m. The semi left the highway and traveled down an embankment, where it came to rest in the North Platte River, the highway patrol said. 

Carbon County Search and Rescue used a boat to retrieve the driver and passenger. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Carbon County Fire Department worked to contain any hazardous material, the patrol said. 

The driver was cited for failing to maintain his lane of travel. Authorities are investigating driver fatigue as a possible factor on the crash.

View Comments
0
2
1
1
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Missing Montana teen's body found
Wyoming News

Missing Montana teen's body found

  • Updated

A body found several miles from Emigrant, Montana, has been identified as Res Windham, the 15-year-old who went missing after going for a run Tuesday night somewhere near the small Paradise Valley community.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News