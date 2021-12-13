Semi rolls over south of Wright, spills 'copious amounts' of Bud Light

GILLETTE (WNE) — No one was hurt in a semi rollover Thursday evening south of Wright, but someone did make off with a couple of kegs of beer.

A truck carrying kegs and cans of Bud Light rolled over Thursday evening on Highway 59 about 8 miles south of Wright.

Deputies received a report of a semi rollover, and when they arrived, they saw a white 2009 Freightliner with Washington plates had rolled into the ditch on the east side of Highway 59.

The trailer was hauling “copious amounts of alcohol,” Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The driver, a 61-year-old man, said he was trying to slow down as he was going downhill when his truck began to slide.

He was going about 50 mph, and the truck went off the road. The trailer swung around, spinning the truck. The trailer rolled when it hit the grass, causing the vehicle to jackknife, Reynolds said.

During the rollover, kegs and cans of Bud Light were spilled into the ditch. The driver and his passenger, a 61-year-old woman, were not hurt. There were no tickets, but the truck and trailer were totaled.

And deputies learned that a passerby in a pickup pulled over, grabbed a couple of kegs of beer and drove off. It’s unknown how much alcohol was taken or who was driving the truck, Reynolds said.

