 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Semitruck ends up partially submerged in pond along Interstate 80 in Wyoming
0 comments
top story

Semitruck ends up partially submerged in pond along Interstate 80 in Wyoming

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Semi in pond

A semitruck lies partially submerged in a pond near Interstate 80.

 Wyoming Highway Patrol

A semitruck ended up partially submerged in a pond on Friday morning near Laramie after the driver lost control while driving too fast for the conditions, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver lost control of the tractor-trailer while heading west on Interstate 80 shortly before 7:30 a.m. It drove off the right side of the ice-covered road and collided with a guardrail before coming to a stop in a pond just off the road, the highway patrol reported. 

The driver suffered minor injuries but managed to swim to shore. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Crews were still cleaning up the crash as of around noon Friday. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stacey Abrams on voting rights, her next move

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News