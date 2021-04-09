Semitruck ends up partially submerged in pond along Interstate 80 in Wyoming

A semitruck ended up partially submerged in a pond on Friday morning near Laramie after the driver lost control while driving too fast for the conditions, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The driver lost control of the tractor-trailer while heading west on Interstate 80 shortly before 7:30 a.m. It drove off the right side of the ice-covered road and collided with a guardrail before coming to a stop in a pond just off the road, the highway patrol reported.

The driver suffered minor injuries but managed to swim to shore. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Crews were still cleaning up the crash as of around noon Friday.

