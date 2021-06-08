Sen. Cynthia Lummis speaks at Wyoming Stock Growers Association's conference in Sheridan

Lummis used her limited time before the association to thank stock growers for their contributions to the state and inform them of some of the work she was doing in Washington, D.C., to ensure the state’s agricultural industry continues to thrive.

A key way to ensure the market’s success is to help it remain competitive, Lummis said.

Lummis said she was pressing for updates from the Department of Justice’s antitrust division on its investigation into the nation’s four largest meatpackers — Tyson Foods, JBS SA, Cargill and National Beef — which control more than 80% of the nation’s beef processing.

Their dominance has sparked concerns about their pricing power over livestock suppliers.

“Amazingly, they’re making $1,200 a head right now,” Lummis said of the “big four” meat processors. “I don’t think any of you are making $1,200 a head even though you’re doing a bulk of the work in raising our cattle….We need a level playing field. We can’t allow some to have a leg up on competition just because they have cornered the market.”

Executive Vice President of the Stock Growers Association Jim Magagna agreed.