Sen. John Barrasso sets sights on Senate Energy Committee

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso announced his intent to become lead Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee for the 117th Congress next year, setting himself up for a potential leadership role if Republicans maintain control of the U.S. Senate this winter.

Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, currently chairs the committee.

If Barrasso — a rank-and-file member of that committee — ultimately rises to a leadership position on the committee, it will give Wyoming an outsize voice in national policy decisions governing some of the state's most critical natural resources amid a sustained downturn for resources like natural gas and coal — a fact he addressed in a statement announcing the decision.

“My state is home to some of the greatest natural resource wonders in the world," Barrasso said. "Our abundant energy supplies help power the nation. Our national parks and other special public lands are prized by locals and visited by millions from around the globe. The enjoyment, protection, and utilization of these special places and resources are at the very heart of our economy and western tradition."