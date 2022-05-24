Sen. Tara Nethercott files for secretary of state

Sen. Tara Nethercott announced Tuesday that she is running for secretary of state after five years in the Wyoming Legislature.
Nethercott, a Cheyenne attorney, is the third member of the statehouse to announce a bid for secretary of state since incumbent Secretary of State Ed Buchanan bowed out.
“I am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve the people of Wyoming as Secretary of State. We should be proud of our elections. Wyoming serves as an example to the nation for election integrity, but it is more important than ever to protect Wyoming’s elections,” Nethercott said in a statement. “I will be steadfast and vigilant to ensure safe and secure elections to defend our shared western values and will bring my experience and dedication as your next Republican Secretary of State.”
Buchanan originally announced that he would run, but once a judicial position opened up in his hometown he reversed course and said he would pursue the judicial appointment. Hours after Buchanan's announcement, Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, filed to run for secretary of state. A day later, Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, threw his hat in the ring.
People are also reading…
For Dockstader and Nethercott, this is a politically low-risk race: Their Senate terms are not up for another two years, so if they lose the secretary of state race, they can keep their current offices.
The secretary of state oversees statewide elections, campaign finance and business entity registration, among other things.
The stature of the role has risen amid a time of growing skepticism over election integrity in the state, which has jumped since former President Donald Trump made false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.
Gray had echoed Trump's statements about stolen elections. While campaigning against Cheney, he visited a partisan Arizona audit of the presidential election, which later reaffirmed President Joe Biden’s victory there.
“With Biden and the radical Left trying to steal our elections, I will fight them tooth and nail to preserve the voter ID law I passed and the integrity of Wyoming elections,” Gray said in his secretary of state campaign announcement.
Dockstader walked the line. Dockstader dodged the question three times last week when asked whether he thought there was enough fraud in the 2020 presidential election to steal it for Biden.
"We've got to make sure we're addressing those concerns or the issue won't go away," he said.
Dockstader also, however, commended Buchanan for his statewide work to dispel the myths that Wyoming experienced significant voter fraud.
Nethercott is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and serves on the corporations committee, the capital finance and investments committee, the Wyoming retirement system board as well as the select committee on blockchain.
Nethercott was elected to the Wyoming Senate in 2016. She has a reputation as a conservative, no-nonsense senator who speaks with force.
PHOTOS: Lawmakers gather at the Wyoming Capitol as the budget session begins
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
State of the State
Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis