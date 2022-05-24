Sen. Tara Nethercott files for secretary of state

The stature of the role has risen amid a time of growing skepticism over election integrity in the state, which has jumped since former President Donald Trump made false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Gray had echoed Trump's statements about stolen elections. While campaigning against Cheney, he visited a partisan Arizona audit of the presidential election, which later reaffirmed President Joe Biden’s victory there.

“With Biden and the radical Left trying to steal our elections, I will fight them tooth and nail to preserve the voter ID law I passed and the integrity of Wyoming elections,” Gray said in his secretary of state campaign announcement.

Dockstader walked the line. Dockstader dodged the question three times last week when asked whether he thought there was enough fraud in the 2020 presidential election to steal it for Biden.

"We've got to make sure we're addressing those concerns or the issue won't go away," he said.

Dockstader also, however, commended Buchanan for his statewide work to dispel the myths that Wyoming experienced significant voter fraud.

Nethercott is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and serves on the corporations committee, the capital finance and investments committee, the Wyoming retirement system board as well as the select committee on blockchain.