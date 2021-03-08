Senate leadership calls for 'reality check' in Wyoming, as debate over budget looms large

“There is no way to fix the revenue problem until you actually get to where you can reduce the budget that we can live with,” Driskill added.

Mineral industries have long bequeathed the state with the billions of dollars it has needed to fund the vast majority of government and essential public services. But those revenue streams are quickly drying up.

Driskill admitted scaling back government services to such a high of a degree would not necessarily be easy.

“That is going to be really difficult for folks,” he said. “Our schools are built on a model that is unsustainable, which means we have to change how we do business. And that is always painful.”

Senate Vice President Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, concurred, saying the government needed to identify its “threshold” and resize before new revenue sources could be adopted by the Legislature.

“We’re going to resize government and find out where the floor is,” Hicks said. “Once we figure out where the floor is, if we lack the revenue stream, and people want something above that, that’s when we’ll have a very serious conversation about taxes.”

