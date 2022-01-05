Sens. Lummis and Barrasso ask Supreme Court to halt worker vaccine mandate

Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis have joined 45 other senators and 136 representatives in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt one of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates.

The mandate, put in place via the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), seeks to require vaccinations for workers at companies with 100 or more employees. Workers that refuse would have to submit to mandatory testing and masking. The mandate is estimated to cover about 84 million workers.

In an amicus brief filed last month by 183 lawmakers — all Republicans — argues that Congress did not give OSHA the” authority to impose a vaccine mandate.” An amicus brief is a legal document filed by an outside party who has some interest in the outcome of the matter.

“Congressional members have an interest in the powers they delegate to agencies not being abused — the legislative authority vested in the federal government belongs to Congress, not the Executive branch,” the Republican congressional members wrote. “In this case, the promulgation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) of a sweeping, nationwide vaccine mandate on businesses intrudes into an area of legislative concern far beyond the authority of the agency.”

Rep. Liz Cheney broke with the rest of the Wyoming congressional delegation and did not sign the brief.

“Rep. Cheney believes it is crucial for people to get vaccinated. She has also been clear that there are serious constitutional issues with President Biden’s vaccine mandate,” said Jeremy Adler, a Cheney spokesperson. “She opposes this mandate. She is an original co-sponsor of a resolution in the House blocking President Biden’s vaccine mandate and has supported Governor Gordon’s challenge to it as well.”

As of Wednesday, Wyoming’s vaccination rate stood at 48% — the second-lowest in the country, ahead of only Idaho, according to data from the New York Times.

The worker vaccine mandate was originally set to go into effect Tuesday, but the Department of Labor stated it will begin enforcing the mandate on Jan. 10 and give “employers acting in good faith” until Feb. 9 before workers will start experiencing repercussions.

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on the matter Friday.

In November, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals put a halt on the worker vaccine mandate while the courts considered the issue. The following month, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals removed the stay, clearing the way for the mandate to go into effect next month.

The Sixth Circuit concluded the rule “is an important step in curtailing the transmission of a deadly virus that has killed over 800,000 people in the United States, brought our healthcare system to its knees, forced businesses to shut down for months on end, and cost hundreds of thousands of workers their jobs.”

Critics of the directive say OSHA is not authorized to make the emergency rule, partly because the coronavirus is a general health risk and not exclusive to the workplace, the sector that OSHA is tasked with overseeing.

After the Sixth Circuit removed the stay, a group of 27 governors, including Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, also asked the Supreme Court to block the mandate.

Wyoming’s participation comes as no surprise. Fighting back against the mandate was the basis for holding a special legislative session earlier this year, and Gordon has been outspoken in his opposition to the rule.

Wyoming and a long list of other states are also fighting mandates pertaining to federal contractors, certain National Guardsmen and health workers in facilities that take Medicare or Medicaid funding. Some of these challenges have been successful so far, leading to pauses in certain parts of the nation.

