Serious Wyoming ski resort collision still under investigation

JACKSON (WNE) — The Teton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Jan. 3 collision at Grand Targhee Resort that allegedly left a 64-year-old skier in critical condition.

According to witness statements summarized for the Jackson Hole Daily by Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr, a skier traveling at high speed collided with a 64-year-old Driggs resident while she was skiing the Rock Garden run off Fred’s Mountain with her husband on Jan. 3 around 3:30 p.m.

The woman was life-flighted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Carr said. She remained in critical condition on Friday, according the hospital’s spokeswoman.

“We are going to investigate it,” Carr said Friday, though he acknowledged there is not yet much evidence to go on.

“We weren’t there at the time of collision, so we’re just following up as best we can, getting witness statements and interviewing. And again, the injured party is not available to be interviewed right now,” he said.

From the husband’s perspective, the skier who allegedly slammed into his wife made no effort to turn. That skier maintains the woman came out of nowhere, Carr said.

Carr said he’s working with a report from Targhee Ski Patrol, who declined to comment on the incident. A spokesperson for the mountain said: “We have no additional information at the moment.”

