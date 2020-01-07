Settlement reached in crash that hurt Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper

However, one of Sysco Montana’s expert witnesses disputed the notion that the company had put haste over safety.

“It is clear to me, and to anyone who has actually worked in this industry, that the sense of urgency that Sysco is referring to has to do with how Mr. Friede manages his time while on a jobsite and does not suggest that Mr. Friede should be urgent in the way he drives his [commercial motor vehicle],” trucking consultant Lew Grill of Billings wrote in a report.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For his part, Friede testified at a September deposition that — although no one at Sysco ever specifically told him so — he felt like he needed to hustle faster if he fell behind schedule. And he fell behind schedule on the day of his collision with Trooper Miears.

Friede said he arrived at work on June 15, 2015, to learn that his route in the Cody area had abruptly been expanded. To his frustration, that meant he’d have to stay in the area overnight. He also wound up being slowed by a couple of mishaps as the day went on — with the stack of his truck getting stuck on an awning at Cody’s AmericInn and two pallets falling over at Dairy Queen.