Seven more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Wyoming

Seven more Wyoming people have died after becoming infected with COVID-19, the Wyoming Health Department announced Thursday.
The seven deaths are the highest-single day total for announced fatalities since the pandemic began. There have now been 68 deaths in Wyoming tied to the virus.
October has been Wyoming's deadliest month for COVID-19. To date, 18 deaths have been reported.
Prior to October, the deadliest month in Wyoming had been September, when 13 people died after becoming infected.
The deaths announced Thursday include:
- an older Crook County man who died in another state, where he was likely exposed to the virus;
- an older Goshen County man who had been hospitalized and died earlier this month;
- an older Campbell County man who died earlier this month;
- an older Uinta County woman who died earlier this month;
- an older Natrona County man who died last week after being hospitalized;
- an older Laramie County woman who lived in a local long-term care facility and died earlier this week; and
- an older Albany County man who died earlier this week. Before that he had been living in a long-term care facility and then hospitalized.
With the exception of the Albany County man, all of the people were known to have health conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus, the health department said.
The state has announced 11 coronavirus-related deaths this week. Four were reported on Tuesday.
The state has set new highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations eight times in the month of October and more than doubled the number of hospitalizations — from 32 on Oct. 2, to 68 on Oct. 19.
October also marked the first time the state’s 10-day average of new confirmed cases exceeded 100 cases a day. In the first week of the month, the state was averaging about 105 cases. That average is now above 162 new cases daily.
In early September, Wyoming's increase in cases began surging at a rate that dwarfed previous spikes in late July and late August. While those two spikes never resulted in an average of even 50 confirmed cases per day, several days in late September saw more than 100 new confirmed cases added.
State health officials had hoped to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions during the summer, but case increases prevented them from following through on that plan. While less restrictive than the initial health orders put in place in March, most of the amended health orders have been continually renewed, with a few exceptions. Most notably, the state loosened capacity restrictions on restaurants, even during the massive September spike, because there had not been evidence of virus outbreaks tied to indoor dining.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them. He has repeatedly stressed the need for personal responsibility to protect both Wyoming's wellness and its economy.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
