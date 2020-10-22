Seven more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Wyoming

With the exception of the Albany County man, all of the people were known to have health conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus, the health department said.

The state has announced 11 coronavirus-related deaths this week. Four were reported on Tuesday.

The state has set new highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations eight times in the month of October and more than doubled the number of hospitalizations — from 32 on Oct. 2, to 68 on Oct. 19.

October also marked the first time the state’s 10-day average of new confirmed cases exceeded 100 cases a day. In the first week of the month, the state was averaging about 105 cases. That average is now above 162 new cases daily.