Seven Wyoming coronavirus patients identified in 24 hours as state total climbs to 17

In a span of 24 hours, Wyoming health officials identified seven more cases of coronavirus, four of them in Cheyenne. As of early evening Wednesday, the state's new total for confirmed cases of the respiratory illness stands at 17.

The new cases are four in Cheyenne, including one service member on F.E. Warren Air Force Base; a Park County woman who works for the Cody hospital; and two Sheridan County residents whose cases are linked to previous cases there.

Details vary from case to case; for the first time, entities other than the state Department of Health have confirmed cases, with the military and the city of Cheyenne each identifying one Wednesday. The Cody health care worker is a woman who's not hospitalized and is self-quarantined at home. One of the Cheyenne cases is a woman in her 40s who was described as "healthy."

The state's total stands at 17 patients, all of whom have been identified in the past week. According to the New York Times' daily tracker, there have been more than 8,000 cases across the United States as of Wednesday night. At least 143 patients have died as a result of the respiratory illness, which causes fever, shortness of breath and cough.