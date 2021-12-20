Seventy-seven percent of Wyoming National Guard has received at least one vaccine dose

Seventy-seven percent of the Wyoming National Guard reported receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

The state’s National Guard consists of more than 2,800 members, meaning that almost 2,200 have received at least one shot.

The state’s traditional National Guard consists of the Air Guard and the Army Guard, which reported having significantly different vaccination rates, likely because their deadlines to get vaccinated are six months apart.

Eighty-eighty percent of the Wyoming Air Guard has received at least once dose of vaccine, with 86% fully vaccinated. It required its 1,270 members to be inoculated by Dec. 2.

The Army Guard’s deadline is June 30 and currently has more members with only one dose of a two-dose course. About two-thirds of the guard has received at least one shot. Slightly less than 51% is fully vaccinated.

Although the Army Guard is trailing the Air Guard, both forces are vaccinated well in excess of the statewide rate, which now sits at 47%.

The Wyoming National Guard has not run an vaccine incentive program, according to Deputy Public Affairs Officer Alyssa Hinckley.

The U.S. Army recently said 98% of its active-duty force received at least one shot, the Marine Corps said 95% of its force got one dose and roughly 97.5% of the Air Force and Space Force have received at least one shot. Over 98% of the Navy is fully vaccinated.

Branches of the U.S. Military have started to discharge members and levy disciplinary actions against troops who refused to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. That hasn’t been the case in the Wyoming National Guard.

“As I understand, no disciplinary actions have been taken for Wyoming soldiers and Airmen,” Hinckley said. “Those decisions are still being worked due to ongoing legal challenges.”

The roughly 2,800 total Wyoming guardspeople are currently serving under Title 32, meaning that they are under Gov. Mark Gordon’s orders.

When Guard members are activated under Title 32, the state’s governor has been authorized by the president to mobilize the statewide National Guard. While these Guard members are under state control, they still receive pay and benefits from the federal government.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense recently said that all National Guard members who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 may face disciplinary action that could eventually result in loss of their Guard status.

In response, Gordon and four other Republican governors signed onto a letter requesting that those under Title 32 (serving in a state capacity) be exempt from the disciplinary actions.

The Wyoming Governor’s office said it has not yet received a response to the letter.

Wyoming and a litany of other Republican-leaning states are also fighting mandates pertaining to federal contractors, certain employees at private businesses and health workers in facilities that take Medicare or Medicaid funding. Some of those challenges have so far been successful, leading to pauses in certain parts of the nation.

