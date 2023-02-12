CODY — For many couples, there are five established love languages that can be expressed — words of affirmation, acts of service, gift giving, quality time and physical touch — but for Cody locals Mark and Connie Fisher, there is a sixth — dancing.

The pair, who were college sweethearts in Cincinnati and married in 1979, have been dancing together since 1993. But, both grew up in a world pervaded by dance.

As a child, Connie did ballet, tap and jazz. She was even the drill team captain in high school.

“I had done all of the dancing little kids do,” she said.

Mark had parents who danced.

“His parents were good dancers,” Connie said.

“But I didn’t grow up doing dance,” Mark added. “I wanted to know how but didn’t.”

Their interest in dance was sparked by that singular event that comes in every parent’s life — when children are old enough not to require a babysitter.

“We didn’t need a babysitter anymore and could go dancing,” Connie said with a laugh.

The couple learned to dance while living in Texas and Louisiana.

“People in Texas and Louisiana love to dance,” Mark said. “Louisiana is big on music and dancing, and we had a good dance scene in Houston, too.”

“It was pretty lush,” Connie added.

They would start by picking out a specific dance and learning one dance at a time.

Over the years, their dance repertoire has come to include swing, country/western, the two-step, chacha, the waltz and the West Coast swing.

In no time, dancing became a way of life for the Fishers. It was something that took up space in their lives but in a good way.

For 30 years, the couple has danced at least once a week, and they estimate they spend five hours every week dancing — dancing with friends, in classes or all alone in their home.

“We dance all the time at home and whenever we go anywhere,” Connie said.

The act of dance has become a passion.

“I love music. I love driving, thumping music and being able to move your body, and moving with another person,” Mark said.

Connie also enjoys the movement.

“It’s the use of the mind and body at the same time in a way that’s different from other exercises,” she said. “It never feels like exercise. It’s fun.”

Until the coronavirus pandemic, the couple held dance parties in their home every Friday night.

“When we were having people to our house, we’d turn down the temperature in the house about five or six degrees because it would warm up,” Connie said.

The parties turned out to be quite the rage.

“We had more fun than half the town, I’m sure,” Mark said.

The group, usually made up of about 10 friends, would dance for an hour and half with Connie and Mark teaching them something new. After appetizers and drinks, the group would head to Cassie’s to practice what they had just learned.

A year ago, Mark began teaching dance classes at The Colonel Venue and Lounge with Jill Roberts.

This year, however, he’ll join Connie to teach a Valentine’s Day Slow Dance Class at The Colonel on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

“They’re really easy moves, and we think we can teach all five moves in one hour,” Mark said. “It’ll teach them more than just swaying back and forth to slow music.”

The class is free and open to the public, but is for couples only.

“This will be for the people who forgot to get their reservations for dinner or for the wives who said, ‘This is what you can do for me for Valentine’s Day,’” Connie joked.

Mark ensures the music he’s selected – which includes “Speechless” by Dan & Shay, “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran and “Don’t Know Why” by Norah Jones — will appeal to all ages.

And, no experience is necessary.

“We hope attendees leave knowing new patterns they can use for the rest of their lives,” Mark said.

“And that they realize people can follow you if you can lead a dance,” Connie added.