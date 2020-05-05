Shed hunters pack Teton County Fairgrounds

“We are asking that you keep in mind the several state and county health orders and recommendations currently in place,” the flyer stated.

The Jackson Police Department brought in portable toilets for hunters who camped at the fairgrounds. Those who showed up cooperated with ordinances, Weber said.

Town of Jackson and Teton County elected officials submitted a letter April 20 asking Wyoming Game and Fish to delay the hunt’s opening by a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but by the time commissioners sent the letter the Game and Fish Commission had already indicated a preference to proceed with the scheduled May 1 opening.

Hunters who staged at the fairgrounds came from all over: Utah, Montana, Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon, Idaho, Washington and Wisconsin. Anyone from out of state was technically in violation of an unenforceable recommendation from Gov. Mark Gordon that asks people crossing into Wyoming before May 8 to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Of the hundreds of hunters who came to Jackson for the season opener, about half were from out of state, Weber said. The others were from the area or other parts of Wyoming.

Brendan Leehe, of Hudson, Wisconsin, said the pandemic didn’t deter him and a friend from driving out west for the hunt.